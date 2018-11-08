English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Fire Brigade Received Over 200 Calls on Diwali
Out of the total calls, 89 were fire at garbage and dump yards. Fires were also reported from factories and at houses due to domestic items and those related to electricity wires, officials said.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A massive fire at a factory in the Bawana area here, was among the over 200 fire-related incidents reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Diwali, officials said.
No casualties have been reported in the incident at the factory and 18 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, the Delhi Fire Services (DFC) said.
"The fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi's Bawana locality. The call about the fire was received at 6:37 pm and immediately 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
"The fire team is trying the bring the situation under control. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far," a senior DFS officer said.
He said a fire also broke out in an ATM in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar.
Officials said at least 209 fire-related calls were received until 10 pm Wednesday. Fires from crackers were less this year, they said.
Out of the total calls, 89 were fire at garbage and dump yards. Fires were also reported from factories and at houses due to domestic items and those related to electricity wires, officials said.
There has been no decline in the number of calls related to fire-incidents this year. Last year it was 200, they said.
The 209 calls were made from midnight of November 6 to November 7 until 10 pm, the official said.
Maximum calls were received from west and northwest districts of Delhi.
"We have been receiving frequent calls from across the city. However, maximum calls have been received from west and northwest parts of Delhi until now," the official said.
"Even last year, there was a ban on sale of firecrackers but we got close to 200 calls. This year, there were time restrictions on bursting of firecrackers and only green firecrackers were sold in the market but there has been frequent calls related to fire-incidents," he said.
There has been frequent calls coming in from various parts of the city. There has been no decline in calls. However, calls related to fire-crackers have been comparatively less, the official said.
Besides the 59 permanent fire stations in the national capital, the department has set up temporary stations at different locations across the city.
No casualties have been reported in the incident at the factory and 18 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, the Delhi Fire Services (DFC) said.
"The fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi's Bawana locality. The call about the fire was received at 6:37 pm and immediately 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
"The fire team is trying the bring the situation under control. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far," a senior DFS officer said.
He said a fire also broke out in an ATM in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar.
Officials said at least 209 fire-related calls were received until 10 pm Wednesday. Fires from crackers were less this year, they said.
Out of the total calls, 89 were fire at garbage and dump yards. Fires were also reported from factories and at houses due to domestic items and those related to electricity wires, officials said.
There has been no decline in the number of calls related to fire-incidents this year. Last year it was 200, they said.
The 209 calls were made from midnight of November 6 to November 7 until 10 pm, the official said.
Maximum calls were received from west and northwest districts of Delhi.
"We have been receiving frequent calls from across the city. However, maximum calls have been received from west and northwest parts of Delhi until now," the official said.
"Even last year, there was a ban on sale of firecrackers but we got close to 200 calls. This year, there were time restrictions on bursting of firecrackers and only green firecrackers were sold in the market but there has been frequent calls related to fire-incidents," he said.
There has been frequent calls coming in from various parts of the city. There has been no decline in calls. However, calls related to fire-crackers have been comparatively less, the official said.
Besides the 59 permanent fire stations in the national capital, the department has set up temporary stations at different locations across the city.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen to Tie the Knot With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Next Year: Report
- Amid Marriage Rumours, Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out for Romantic Date; See Pics
- Buying an Air Purifier For Your Home? Here is Everything You Need to Know
- Samsung Gives First Glimpse of Foldable Phone: Everything You Need to Know
- Royal Enfield Concept KX Motorcycle Unveiled at EICMA 2018, Tribute to 1140cc 1938 Model
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...