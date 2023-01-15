CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Mundka Factory Again After 27 Killed in Blaze Last Year
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Mundka Factory Again After 27 Killed in Blaze Last Year

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 19:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Visuals from the factory in Delhi. (Photo: News18)



The incident took place around 4:30 pm today. Police and fire officials are present at the spot

A fire broke on Sunday at a factory in Delhi’s Mundka area where 27 people lost their lives in a blaze tragedy in May last year.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm today. Police and fire officials are present at the spot.

“A fire call was received from Mundka at around 4.45 pm about a fire break out at a building near Mundka Metro station. 6 fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” ANI quoted Delhi Fire Service as saying.

As many as twenty-seven people were killed after a massive fire broke out at the factory on May 13, 2022.

first published:January 15, 2023, 19:28 IST
last updated:January 15, 2023, 19:38 IST
