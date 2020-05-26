INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Massive Fire in Delhi's Tughlakabad Destroys 1,500 Shanties, Several Rendered Homeless

A massive fire broke out at Tughlakabad slums in Delhi. (Image: ANI)

A massive fire broke out at Tughlakabad slums in Delhi. (Image: ANI)

The police and 28 fire engines reached to the spot as soon as they received a call at around 12.50 am, said a fire department official.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
Share this:

Around 1,500 shanties were burnt, leaving hundreds of people homeless, after a massive fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi's Tughlakabad area late on Monday night.

The police and 28 fire engines reached the spot as soon as they received a call at around 12.50 am, said a fire department official, adding that all occupants were rescued in time even as they were fast asleep.

The fire was doused at around 3:40 am.

Speaking to ANI, Rajendra Prasad Meena, DCP South-East said, "We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire.”

He continued, "Locals are saying most people came out of their shanties after a fire broke. However, it cannot check as it is a big fire.”

The cooling process is underway and no casualty has been reported yet.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading