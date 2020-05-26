Massive Fire in Delhi's Tughlakabad Destroys 1,500 Shanties, Several Rendered Homeless

Around 1,500 shanties were burnt, leaving hundreds of people homeless, after a massive fire broke out in the slums of South-East Delhi's Tughlakabad area late on Monday night.

The police and 28 fire engines reached the spot as soon as they received a call at around 12.50 am, said a fire department official, adding that all occupants were rescued in time even as they were fast asleep.

The fire was doused at around 3:40 am.

Speaking to ANI, Rajendra Prasad Meena, DCP South-East said, "We received information about a fire at around 1 am at slums in Tughlakabad. All police staff reached here immediately. It is being said that around 1,000-1,200 shanties caught fire.”

He continued, "Locals are saying most people came out of their shanties after a fire broke. However, it cannot check as it is a big fire.”

The cooling process is underway and no casualty has been reported yet.

