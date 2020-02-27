English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Delhi Fire Service Got 19 Calls From Communal Violence-hit Northeast Areas In 8 Hours Till Today
Over 100 firemen are deployed in the area and all the four fire station in the area are provided with extra fire tenders.
A motorcyclist drives past shops that were set on fire by mobs in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service received 19 calls from midnight to 8 am on Thursday from riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, an official said.
Over 100 firemen are deployed in the area and all the four fire station in the area are provided with extra fire tenders to meet any emergency and are being managed by senior officers, Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said.
Senior officers are also camping in the riot-affected area, he added.
