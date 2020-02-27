Delhi Fire Service Got 19 Calls From Communal Violence-hit Northeast Areas In 8 Hours Till Today

New Delhi: The Delhi Fire Service received 19 calls from midnight to 8 am on Thursday from riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, an official said.

Over 100 firemen are deployed in the area and all the four fire station in the area are provided with extra fire tenders to meet any emergency and are being managed by senior officers, Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said.

Senior officers are also camping in the riot-affected area, he added.

