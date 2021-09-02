Delhi Fire Service Holds Cyclothon to Spread Awareness About Fire Safety

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) carried out a seven-km-long Cyclothon on Monday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – a nationwide campaign to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence — to spread awareness about the fire safety measures among people.

Nearly 150 fire department officials and firefighters, led by DFS director Atul Garg, cycled to Gol Dak Khana from their headquarters in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Garg addressed the firefighters and said multiple units were formed in the Independent India and each of them was assigned with various responsibilities. Among those, the fire service department was given the best responsibility, that is, to save lives.

“It is a matter of pride for us that all the brave firefighters and control room officials are tirelessly working shoulder to shoulder to upkeep our motto ‘We Serve to Save’,” Garg said. “No matter what, we at the DFS will perform our duties with full dedication and honesty”.

Every year, the DFS attends more than 30,000 fire calls and distress calls and conducts other rescue operations.

With the current strength of 2,449, the DFS plans to extend its workforce for which a recruitment process will soon be in place. For the first time, DFS hired 500 contractual firefighters last August despite recruiting around 600 men in 2019. Garg had then said the department was short of 706 firefighters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here