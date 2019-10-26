Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Fire Services Deploy More Personnel for Diwali, Cancel All Leaves

Compared to last year, the fire department said it has deployed 500 extra personnel at several locations.

PTI

October 26, 2019
Picture for representation only.

New Delhi: Delhi Fire Services has not only deployed 2,000 officers across the city to tackle emergencies on Diwali, but has also stationed 25 officials to man its control room to deal with any fire-related calls, a day ahead of the festival of lights, officials said.

It has also cancelled leave applications of its personnel, officials said. All the departments vehicles have been repaired and checked to ensure that they are equipped to handle emergencies, they said.

Compared to last year, the fire department said it has deployed 500 extra personnel at several locations.

"This year we have extra manpower and are well-equipped to deal with any emergency," a senior fire official said.

Last year, 261 fire-related incidents were reported in the national capital on Diwali.

Despite a ban on sale of firecrackers last year, the Delhi Fire Service said it received over 200 calls. With an increasing demand for green crackers this year, it is expecting a decline of at least 10-15 per cent in the number of calls, the fire official said.

Besides the 61 permanent fire stations in the city, the fire department has also set up two temporary stations.

Analysing the call records data of last year, the fire service has deployed its vehicle at places from where they received maximum calls of fire incidents, the official said.

Twenty-two fire units have been stationed at several locations, including Bara Tooti chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Bhatti Mines, Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, and Gandhi Nagar, he added.

They will be stationed from 7 pm to midnight. Besides, motorcycles with fire fighting equipment and high pressure pumps will also be deployed to douse fire on the streets and narrow lanes, the official added.

