Delhi Flats for Rohingya Refugees: Minister's Reply to 'Those Who Made Career Linking Refugee Policy to CAA'

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lauded the centre’s decision to shift Rohingya refugees camping in tents to flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security.

Puri also said that India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country and termed the move a landmark decision.

“India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection,” Puri said in a tweet.

This move comes as around 1,100 Rohingyas staying in tents will soon be shifted into flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting over the accommodation of Rohingya in Delhi.

According to a report in ANI, the meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Delhi and was attended by senior officials of the Delhi government, Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs. In the meeting, Delhi Police were instructed to provide security to the these flats, while the Social Welfare department had been ordered to ensure basic facilities like a fan, three times meals, landline phone, television and recreational facilities in the new campus.

Puri in another tweet pointed out that those people will be disappointed who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to the CAA.

“Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed,” Puri said in another tweet.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has strongly objected to the move and said that arrangements should be made “to push them out of Bharat.”

Press Statement:

Instead of Housing Rohingyas, push them out of Bharat: Alok Kumar

“We might remind Mr Puri the statement made by the Union Home Minister Sh Amit Shah in Parliament on 10.12.2020 declaring that Rohingyas will never be accepted in India,” the statement released by the right-wing group.

There is no move to rehabilitate Rohingyas as is being talked about. Wait for official clarification.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga clarified that there is no move to rehabilitate Rohingya and said that they should wait till the official clarification.

