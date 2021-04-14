Delhi Gang Extorts Rs 10 Lakh from Rich Elderly on False Sexual Assault Allegations, 3 Held

The Delhi Police nabbed three members of an all-women gang for extorting over Rs 10 lakh from elderly persons through false sexual assault allegations. According to the officials, the victims used to give the money to save their reputation.

The SP of Rajori Garden police station arrested, Poonam (31), Sonia (28) — both sisters and resident of Tagore Garden — and Kiran (30) from Meerut.

Poonam and Sonia, both divorced, began a sex racket to earn money. They later expanded by adding more people into the gang, police said. The group targeted wealthy elderly residents who stayed alone. They would first befriend them and then accuse them of sexual assault to extort money. Poonam and Sonia were the ones who used to make the allegations while Kiran used to play the victim of the alleged abuse.

The women used to threaten the elderly victims of “tough” laws and non-bailable offence of sexual assault and would extort money from them.

The case came to light on April 7, after a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint in the Motibagh police station that a 61-year-old man has forced her to have sexual relations with him and demanded actions taken against him. After the complaint was filed, a team of West Delhi police swung into action and started the investigation. DCP West Urvija Goel and SHO of Rajouri Garden police station ordered an unbiased investigation and conducted several inquiry with the accused man and the complainant.

The Delhi Commission for Women officials also joined hands in the case and a statement of the alleged “victim” was recorded. However, police noted many holes in the testimony triggering suspicion of false accusation. A medical exam was requested and the police found that the victim had been lying. The police team learned that the group had extorted more than Rs 10 lakh from fake sexual assault allegations.

Fearing arrest, the group left Delhi. The police caught the accused in Jaipur and one woman from Gujarat.

The police team of Rajouri Garden police station had to check the footage of around 150 CCTVs between Raghuveer Nagar to ISBT area to catch the culprits. They went to many houses to enquire. Not only this, in Jaipur, they had to collect information from more than 100 autorickshaws to bus drivers. They used google mapping and other latest technology and with all these, the police of Moti Nagar Police Station reached Jaipur and nabbed all the three women from there.

