1-min read

Delhi Gangsters Halt Traffic, Shoot Rival Dead in Wasseypur-style Gang War

A video footage from the crime scene showed trucks and buses waiting behind the two cars as three men went near a Ritz car and fired at it.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
Delhi Gangsters Halt Traffic, Shoot Rival Dead in Wasseypur-style Gang War
Image for representation. (PTI photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Two suspected criminals were killed following a shootout between rival gangs near the Dwarka Mor metro station in South West Delhi Sunday, police said.

Parveen Gehlot, a resident of Nawada area, and Vikas Dalal had several cases of murders, extortion and robberies registered against them in Delhi and Haryana, they said.

The shootout was an outcome of a property dispute, according to police. It began at around 4pm when occupants of a black car opened fire on a white car. Fifteen rounds were fired in the busy area, leading to panic among commuters, a senior police officer said.

Accompanied by an aide in his Swift Dzire car and another on a motorbike, Dalal reportedly chased Gehlot on the Najafgarh Road. Gehlot was alone in a Maruti Ritz car, the police said.

A video footage from the scene showed trucks and buses waiting behind the two cars as the three men went near the Ritz car and fired at it. Another video showed some people panicking and watching from behind the metro pillars.

Police officials in a nearby PCR van also fired three rounds at the criminals and shot one of them dead, a police officer said. Two people involved in the shootout managed to flee. Police said they have identified them and efforts are on to nab them.

The policeman who shot dead one of the criminals will be awarded and his name will be recommended for out-of-turn promotion, the officer said. A case of murder has been registered at Bindapur police station, the officer said.

Dalal was on the run after escaping from Haryana police's custody in 2018, he added.
Loading...
Loading...
