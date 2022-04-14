Delhi Gets 80 More AC CNG Low-Floor Cluster Buses on These Routes

With the induction of 80 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses under the Delhi government’s cluster scheme, the number of public buses in the national capital has risen to 7031, the highest number ever for the city so far.

On Wednesday, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot and Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev flagged off these freshly inducted buses at a ceremony held at Rajghat Cluster Depot.

Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted, “Congratulations to the residents of Delhi. 80 low-floor AC buses were added to the fleet of public buses today. We are continuously strengthening the bus network of Delhi. Will fulfil all the promises made to the people of Delhi."

दिल्लीवासियों को बधाई। सार्वजनिक बसों के बेड़े में आज 80 लो-फ़्लोर एसी बसें और जुड़ गईं। दिल्ली का बस नेटवर्क हम लगातार मज़बूत कर रहे हैं। दिल्ली के लोगों से किए सारे वादे पूरे करेंगे। https://t.co/bEUixcQcVA — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 13, 2022

The number of public buses in Delhi has crossed 7,000, said Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The minister said that with the addition of these 80 buses, the total number of public buses has now reached an all-time high of 7,081. “It is the first time in Delhi’s history that such a feat has been accomplished," he added.

Advertisement

“These buses are equipped with state of art facilities, including safety features for female passengers. We are working to provide residents of Delhi with a world-class public transportation system and make Delhi’s transport system strong and accessible," Gahlot told reporters. On Wednesday, 50 old buses were also retired, bringing the total number to 7,031.

Currently, 328 city routes are served by cluster buses. According to authorities from the transport department, additional 80 buses will be deployed on 9 additional cluster routes from newly constructed bus depots in Ghumanhera village to promote rural connectivity.

These buses will run on 9 routes - Kamaruddin Nagar Terminal to Sarai Kale Khan, B Block Mangolpuri to Old Delhi Railway Station, Syed Nangloi Old Delhi to Railway Station, Mehrauli Ye Mayur Vihar Phase-3, Tikri From Border to Delhi Secretariat, West Enclave to Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan to Bhati Mines, Mangolpuri B Block to R Block New Rajinder Nagar, Mangolpuri Q Block to Safdarjung Terminal.

Earlier, in March, the Kejriwal government introduced 100 low-floor AC CNG buses on the roads of Delhi. This was the first time that the number of buses in Delhi’s public bus fleet increased to 7001.

At the same time, given the retirement of the old fleet of buses, the Delhi government has planned to induct an additional 1000 e-buses in the DTC fleet and 240 e-buses in the cluster fleet.

To improve public transportation, the Kejriwal government is constantly adding buses to the fleet. The government began introducing new buses in April 2016 and has continued to do so since then. The Kejriwal government has inducted 2026 new AC and non-AC buses into the fleet since 2016, which include 1386 non-AC and 640 AC buses. At least 259 non-AC buses were included in 2016-17, while 96 non-AC buses were included in 2017-18, 31 in 2018-19, 927 in 2019-20, and 73 in 2020-21.

Advertisement

Two electric buses were inducted with 135 AC buses in 2019-20, 176 in 2020-21, and 329 in 2021-22.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.