Delhi Gets Longest Spell of Clean Air in Past One Week, As Capital Receives Widespread Rain
The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 44 on Friday which falls in the good category, while the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said the AQI was recorded in satisfactory category at 59.
File photo. Commuters cross a road during showers in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi's air quality has been oscillating between good and satisfactory categories for the past one week, making it one of the longest spells of clean air in the national capital this year, authorities said on Friday.
The authorities have attributed increased rainfall with approaching western disturbance as the main reason behind the improvement in air quality.
According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 44 on Friday which falls in good category, while the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said the AQI was recorded in satisfactory category at 59.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometre) was recorded at 44 and the PM10 level was recorded at 21 on Friday, SAFAR said.
The AQI was recorded at 69 on Tuesday, 63 on Wednesday and 75 on Thursday.
Officials said it is the longest spell of clean air experienced by Delhiites this year.
The air quality is predicted to be in good category for the next three days, according to SAFAR.
"Overall air quality of Delhi is in good category. Widespread rain helped to the sudden improvement of the air quality. Increased rainfall activity is likely in association with approaching western disturbance and monsoon low, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy rainfalls are expecting over the weekend," it added.
According to the CPCB, PM2.5 levels in the national capital dropped by 7.3 percent in 2018 when compared to 2017 and by 14.8 percent over 2016.
Similarly reduction in PM10 levels in 2018 is 8.6 percent over 2017 and 16.5 percent over 2016.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hilarious 'Alag Alag' Memes from Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' Trailer Bring Twitter Together
- Akshay Kumar Tastes Dirt as He Takes on Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal BTS Clip
- Priyanka Chopra Turns Minnie Mouse for Play Date with Nick Jonas at Disney World
- Rangoli Chandel Calls Out Taapsee Pannu for Her Remarks on Kangana Ranaut
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad