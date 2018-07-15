English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Girl Kills Self Inside Police Post Fearing Family’s Wrath Over Friendship With Neighbour
The family was allegedly unhappy about her relationship with a person in the neighbourhood.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in west Delhi's Tilak Vihar police post since she was afraid of her family members who were against her friendship with a 21-year-old man, a police official said on Sunday.
The family was allegedly unhappy about her relationship with a person in the neighbourhood, he said.
Yesterday, the girl's brother returned home and on not finding her there, he went to the man's house and accused his family of hiding the teenager, the official said.
A quarrel began between the families and both the parties informed police.
After the sleuths arrived, six to seven people were taken to a hospital while the two families were taken to the police post, the official said.
The girl came around 2.30am and told the police that she did not want to return home with her family since she was scared they would rebuke her, the official said.
The police decided to send her to Nari Niketan and a woman constable was called.
Meanwhile, a relative of girl's male friend came and alleged that he had been thrashed. Around 30 people who were present there again started quarrelling among themselves while the police personnel tried to pacify them, the official said.
Finding an opportunity, the girl locked herself inside the police post and hung herself using her 'chunni', he said.
"In the suicide matter, sub-inspector Parvesh Kaushik, in-charge of the Tilak Vihar outpost and woman constable Manmohan Kaur are sent to district line," said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).
Assistant sub-inspector Sushil Kumar, who was the investigating officer, and duty writer head constable K Badhoriya have been suspended, he added.
"All failed to perform their duties properly due to which the girl found a chance and committed suicide," the DCP added.
Last month, the families had a quarrel on the same issue and the police were informed about it but the families had reached a compromise and had even submitted a compromise letter, the official said.
The girl's family alleged that their daughter knew the man for the last one and a half years and had eloped with him on Saturday.
The police are probing the allegations, the official added.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
