Delhi Girl Molested and Blackmailed by Ex-lover, His Friend for Refusing Marriage Proposal
The accused also threatened her that he will upload her personal pictures on social media websites.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly stalking and molesting a woman in Delhi's RK Puram area, police said Monday.
The accused have been identified as Aftab Khan, a resident of Shaheen Bagh, and Soneneder, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, they said.
On Saturday, the woman approached police and filed a complaint where she alleged that Khan had sent her friend request on Facebook and they became friends, a senior police officer said.
Later, they got into a relationship. She claimed that Khan, along with Soneneder, started pressuring her to marry him, police said.
She also claimed that they molested her and threatened her of dire consequences if she would not marry Khan, the officer said.
When the victim started avoiding Khan, they started stalking her wherever she went, Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), said.
The accused also threatened her that he will upload her personal pictures on social media websites, the DCP said.
A case has been registered and police are taking appropriate actions, Arya added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
