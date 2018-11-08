English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Government Bans Entry of Trucks for Three Days as Air Quality Plunges to Severe After Diwali
As per the notification, entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into the national capital will be banned from 11 pm of November 8 till 11 pm of November 11, an official said.
Image for representation. (PTI)
New Delhi: The entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into the national capital will be banned for three days beginning 11 pm on Thursday night as Delhi's air quality worsened to the "severe-plus emergency" category following cracker burning on Diwali.
The Transport department of the Delhi government has issued a notification regarding the ban. It has also appealed to private diesel vehicle owners to avoid using their vehicles during the period.
As per the notification, entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into the national capital will be banned from 11 pm of November 8 till 11 pm of November 11, Special Commissioner of Transport department KK Dahiya said.
"The notification has been issued to comply with the direction of the Environmental Pollution Control Agency (EPCA) and the Traffic Police and municipal corporations have been directed to enforce the ban," he said.
Vehicles carrying vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, egg, ice etc., that is to be used as food items and tankers carrying petroleum products will be exempted, Dahiya said.
Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Police Alok Kumar said adequate deployment of police personnel has been done at all border entry points to enforce the ban.
"Support from police of neighbouring districts of Delhi-NCR has also been sought to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement for other motorists during this period," he said.
Vehicles which need to reach other destinations are being suggested to take the Eastern Peripheral Expressway instead of entering Delhi, Kumar said.
A senior official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said as per instructions issued by the EPCA, the ban on entry of trucks carrying non-essential commodities will be strictly enforced.
Over 50,000 goods carriers enter Delhi mostly through 13 toll points managed by the civic body. Besides, there are also several less-used entry points from neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
