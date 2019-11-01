Delhi Government Issues Notification to Implement Odd-even Scheme
Noting that the pollution situation has worsened in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre as well as the governments of Punjab and Haryana should give a timeline to stop stubble burning.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday issued a notification to implement the odd-even road rationing scheme from November 4-15.
He said the order for staggered office timings of the Delhi government has also been issued.
The offices of various departments of the Delhi government will open at 9.30 AM and 10.30 am, he said.
The Chief minister said no surge pricing will not be done by app-based cabs during the odd-even scheme.
He said government will distribute 50 lakh anti-pollution masks in the city in the coming one week.
Kejriwal said it is wrong on the part of opposition parties to blame and curse the people of Delhi for high level of air pollution.
