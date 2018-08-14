GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
1-min read

Delhi Government Jobs Alert: 7000 Field Surveyor Posts for Graduates Pro in using Smartphones, Apply before 31st Aug 2018

The selected candidates will be required to update/collect of household data in Delhi on key socio-economic parameters in the field of Education, Health, Employment, Income etc.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 14, 2018, 6:07 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Delhi Government has announced 7000 Field Surveyor inviting applications from graduates proficient with typing on Smart Phones. The Planning Department of Government of NCT, Delhi aims to engage graduates, retired teachers, retired government officials, Civil Defence volunteers, etc on short term basis.

The selected candidates will be required to update/collect of household data in Delhi on key socio-economic parameters in the field of Education, Health, Employment, Income, Socio-economic vulnerability etc. on real time basis through Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

The field work is planned to be conducted in the months of October-November 2018.

Who can apply?
Graduates, retired teachers, retired government officials, Civil Defence volunteers, etc

What’s the remuneration?
The Field Surveyors will be paid Rs.25 for filling all entries of each individual member of a household. As per the official notification, ‘A Field Surveyor, on an average, can collect the data for 50-60 individuals per day and will be able to earn total honorarium of Rs.1250/- to Rs. 1500/- per day depending upon their performance. The honorarium/payment will be made to the Field Surveyors through ECS to their bank accounts, after successful completion of field work assigned to them.’

How to apply for Delhi Government Field Surveyor Job 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://des.delhigovt.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online for Field Surveyor’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Online Application Link’
Step 4 – Fill the application form and submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further refrence

Direct Link - http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/DOIT_DES/des/our+services/publications/list+of+publications/other+publications/real+time+data+collection" target="_blank">http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/DOIT_DES/des/our+services/publications/list+of+publications/other+publications/real+time+data+collection

Official Advertisement -
http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/6ea53400469168a1a60cae142c44849c/Advertisement.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=602786274&CACHEID=6ea53400469168a1a60cae142c44849c

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
