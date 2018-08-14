English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Government Jobs Alert: 7000 Field Surveyor Posts for Graduates Pro in using Smartphones, Apply before 31st Aug 2018
The selected candidates will be required to update/collect of household data in Delhi on key socio-economic parameters in the field of Education, Health, Employment, Income etc.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Delhi Government has announced 7000 Field Surveyor inviting applications from graduates proficient with typing on Smart Phones. The Planning Department of Government of NCT, Delhi aims to engage graduates, retired teachers, retired government officials, Civil Defence volunteers, etc on short term basis.
The selected candidates will be required to update/collect of household data in Delhi on key socio-economic parameters in the field of Education, Health, Employment, Income, Socio-economic vulnerability etc. on real time basis through Directorate of Economics and Statistics.
The field work is planned to be conducted in the months of October-November 2018.
Who can apply?
Graduates, retired teachers, retired government officials, Civil Defence volunteers, etc
What’s the remuneration?
The Field Surveyors will be paid Rs.25 for filling all entries of each individual member of a household. As per the official notification, ‘A Field Surveyor, on an average, can collect the data for 50-60 individuals per day and will be able to earn total honorarium of Rs.1250/- to Rs. 1500/- per day depending upon their performance. The honorarium/payment will be made to the Field Surveyors through ECS to their bank accounts, after successful completion of field work assigned to them.’
How to apply for Delhi Government Field Surveyor Job 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://des.delhigovt.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online for Field Surveyor’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Online Application Link’
Step 4 – Fill the application form and submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further refrence
Direct Link - http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/DOIT_DES/des/our+services/publications/list+of+publications/other+publications/real+time+data+collection" target="_blank">http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/DOIT_DES/des/our+services/publications/list+of+publications/other+publications/real+time+data+collection
Official Advertisement -
http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/6ea53400469168a1a60cae142c44849c/Advertisement.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=602786274&CACHEID=6ea53400469168a1a60cae142c44849c
Also Watch
The selected candidates will be required to update/collect of household data in Delhi on key socio-economic parameters in the field of Education, Health, Employment, Income, Socio-economic vulnerability etc. on real time basis through Directorate of Economics and Statistics.
The field work is planned to be conducted in the months of October-November 2018.
Who can apply?
Graduates, retired teachers, retired government officials, Civil Defence volunteers, etc
What’s the remuneration?
The Field Surveyors will be paid Rs.25 for filling all entries of each individual member of a household. As per the official notification, ‘A Field Surveyor, on an average, can collect the data for 50-60 individuals per day and will be able to earn total honorarium of Rs.1250/- to Rs. 1500/- per day depending upon their performance. The honorarium/payment will be made to the Field Surveyors through ECS to their bank accounts, after successful completion of field work assigned to them.’
How to apply for Delhi Government Field Surveyor Job 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://des.delhigovt.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply online for Field Surveyor’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Online Application Link’
Step 4 – Fill the application form and submit
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further refrence
Direct Link - http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/DOIT_DES/des/our+services/publications/list+of+publications/other+publications/real+time+data+collection" target="_blank">http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/DOIT_DES/des/our+services/publications/list+of+publications/other+publications/real+time+data+collection
Official Advertisement -
http://www.delhi.gov.in/wps/wcm/connect/6ea53400469168a1a60cae142c44849c/Advertisement.pdf?MOD=AJPERES&lmod=602786274&CACHEID=6ea53400469168a1a60cae142c44849c
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bumrah, Ashwin Declared Fit; Kohli Races Against Time for Third Test
- OnePlus 6T Render Videos Show Triple Camera Setup, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
- Liverpool Refer Mohamed Salah to Police Over Alleged Phone Use While Driving
- Sussane Khan's Heart-warming Message for BFF Sonali Bendre Will Make You Smile
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...