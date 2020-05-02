Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Government Launches Exercise to Open Liquor Shops in Non-containment Zones

However, liquor shops will not be allowed in COVID-19 containment zones.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2020, 6:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Government Launches Exercise to Open Liquor Shops in Non-containment Zones
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)

The Delhi government on Saturday launched an exercise to open liquor shops in those areas where such activity is allowed according to the latest guidelines issued by the home ministry.

The excise department has directed four government-run agencies, which are responsible to sell liquor in the city, to identify such outlets which fulfil all conditions prescribed by the the Ministry of Home Affairs.

However, liquor shops will not be allowed in COVID-19 containment zones.

Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store have been given the rights to open liquor shops in public places, except in malls.

The agencies have been asked to provide the details immediately and also give an undertaking stating that liquor shops being allowed to open will fulfil all conditions prescribed by the MHA, according to the excise department.

There are around 450 liquor shops, except those in malls, in the national capital.

In the latest guidelines issued by the home ministry, sale of liquor, paan, tobacco will be allowed after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing while no more than five people will be allowed inside a shop at a time.

These shops should not be located in markets and malls in urban areas.

In rural areas, all shops are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

However, consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc., is not allowed in public places during the lockdown.

On Saturday, the Centre decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4.

In an order, the Union home ministry said the decision was taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situation.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres