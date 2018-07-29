GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Delhi Government Postpones Decision to Release Jessica Lal Murder Convict Manu Sharma

An earlier meeting of the board in April was postponed amid surfacing of a letter by Sabrina Lal, sister of Jessica, in which she had apprised the Tihar jail authorities that she had no objection over the release of Manu Sharma.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2018, 9:25 AM IST
New Delhi: The sentence review board (SRB) of the Delhi government has postponed the decision on release of Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma lodged in the Tihar jail.

A meeting of the board held on Saturday also deferred several other release applications, including that of Tandoor murder case convict Sushil Sharma, officials said.

The applications of release were deferred as the opinion of the board members were divided on it, a member of the board said.

The panel, chaired by Delhi Home minister, comprises principal secretary (Home), principal secretary (law), director general (prisons), joint commissioner of police (crime), chief probation officer and a district judge.

An earlier meeting of the board in April was postponed amid surfacing of a letter by Sabrina Lal, sister of Jessica, in which she had apprised the Tihar jail authorities that she had no objection over the release of Manu Sharma.

Jessica was shot dead in a south Delhi restaurant by Manu Sharma in 1999.

| Edited by: Hasiba Amin
