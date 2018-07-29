English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Government Postpones Decision to Release Jessica Lal Murder Convict Manu Sharma
An earlier meeting of the board in April was postponed amid surfacing of a letter by Sabrina Lal, sister of Jessica, in which she had apprised the Tihar jail authorities that she had no objection over the release of Manu Sharma.
File photo of Manu Sharma.
Loading...
New Delhi: The sentence review board (SRB) of the Delhi government has postponed the decision on release of Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma lodged in the Tihar jail.
A meeting of the board held on Saturday also deferred several other release applications, including that of Tandoor murder case convict Sushil Sharma, officials said.
The applications of release were deferred as the opinion of the board members were divided on it, a member of the board said.
The panel, chaired by Delhi Home minister, comprises principal secretary (Home), principal secretary (law), director general (prisons), joint commissioner of police (crime), chief probation officer and a district judge.
An earlier meeting of the board in April was postponed amid surfacing of a letter by Sabrina Lal, sister of Jessica, in which she had apprised the Tihar jail authorities that she had no objection over the release of Manu Sharma.
Jessica was shot dead in a south Delhi restaurant by Manu Sharma in 1999.
Also Watch
A meeting of the board held on Saturday also deferred several other release applications, including that of Tandoor murder case convict Sushil Sharma, officials said.
The applications of release were deferred as the opinion of the board members were divided on it, a member of the board said.
The panel, chaired by Delhi Home minister, comprises principal secretary (Home), principal secretary (law), director general (prisons), joint commissioner of police (crime), chief probation officer and a district judge.
An earlier meeting of the board in April was postponed amid surfacing of a letter by Sabrina Lal, sister of Jessica, in which she had apprised the Tihar jail authorities that she had no objection over the release of Manu Sharma.
Jessica was shot dead in a south Delhi restaurant by Manu Sharma in 1999.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Hasiba Amin
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Tamim Ton Helps Bangladesh to Series Victory Against West Indies
- I am Not Ashamed of How I Look: Esha Gupta on Doing Bold Scenes
- 'Sacred Games' Makers Talk About Their Favourite Character, Criticism, and First Pirated Show in Reddit AMA
- Starved Jharkhand Battling Hunger, a Serial Killer
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...