1-min read

Delhi Government Procures 42,000 Rapid Testing Kits as Covid-19 Cases Spike

At the same time, 353 people contracted the disease due to contact with infected people while 191 patients do not yet know the reason behind contraction.

IANS

Updated:April 18, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
Delhi Government Procures 42,000 Rapid Testing Kits as Covid-19 Cases Spike
Representative Image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: Strengthening the testing process to track the spread of Covid-19, the Delhi government has procured 42,000 rapid anti-body kits which will be used in containment areas from Sunday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday.

Jain said: "We have received 42,000 rapid test kits, now we will be able to quicken testing process to detect corona-infected people within a short span of time."

Giving information about the coronavirus cases in the national capital, Jain said, "67 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi during last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,707. So far 42 people have died due to the virus infection. As many as 911 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been admitted to major hospitals in Delhi."

Out of these, 83 people have a history of foreign travel. At the same time, 353 people contracted the disease due to contact with infected people while 191 patients do not yet know the reason behind contraction. On Friday, 22 people were discharged from various hospitals in Delhi, he added.

