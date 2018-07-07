English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Government Revokes Tree Felling Permission for NBCC's Projects in South Delhi
The government withdrew the tree felling permission granted to NBCC for colony redevelopment projects at Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar, and East Kidwai Nagar, according to a Delhi government statement.
Activists from various environmental organisations display placards and hold a tree during a protest against cutting of trees in Nauroji Nagar area, in New Delhi on Sunday evening, June 24, 2018. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: In a "big step", the Delhi government on Friday revoked its permission given to the public sector construction firm NBCC for felling trees for its colony redevelopment projects in South Delhi.
"A big step by Del govt to protect the lungs of Del. Delhi govt will embark upon massive tree plantation drive with the active participation of people in coming weeks (sic)," tweeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The decision to revoke tree felling permission will help in saving 2,276 trees from being cut by NBCC, said the statement.
Environment and Forests Minister Imran Hussain said he had "strongly recommended" revoking the permission to NBCC in a file sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal.
"The file was received on Tuesday. The LG accorded his approval to the minister's recommendation in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act 1994," said the statement.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that the central government's projects for the redevelopment of seven South Delhi colonies will lead to felling of around 17,000 trees.
Hussain had cited "violations" committed by NBCC as the ground for recommending revocation of trees felling permission, said the statement.
It is strongly recommended that tree cutting permission to the user agency may be revoked in all these General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies and penal action applicable as per law may be initiated, the minister had stated in a letter to the LG.
A forest department inspection report had found that NBCC had committed "serious violations" including felling of 3,000 trees without compensatory plantation and providing no land for the purpose, added the statement.
