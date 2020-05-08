INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi Government Takes Over 3 hotels for Treatment of Covid-19 Positive Govt Officials

Image: Reuters

The three hotels -- the Ginger, Vivek Vihar and two 5 star hotels, Leela Ambience and Park Plaza -- have been kept at the disposal of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital which will oversee treatment of infected officials.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:09 PM IST
The Delhi government has taken over 3 hotels for treatment of officials belonging to the state government who test corona positive.

The three hotels -- the Ginger, Vivek Vihar and two 5 star hotels, Leela Ambience and Park Plaza -- have been kept at the disposal of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital which will oversee treatment of infected officials.

The Delhi government has appointed a State Nodal Welfare Officer

to facilitate the treatment of COVID-19 positive officers and officials of government of NCT of Delhi, autonomous bodies, corporations and local bodies and their family members.

"The treatment of COVID-19 positive officers/officials of government of NCT of Delhi, autonomous bodies, corporations & local bodies and their family members shall be exclusively provided at these hotels while serious patients could be shifted to the main hospital area," said a Delhi government order.

