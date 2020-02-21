Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Government to Set up SC/ST Women Safety Cell, Deploy 'Mohalla Marshals' in city

The role of 'mohalla marshals' will be a revolutionary step in ensuring the overall security and safety at the grassroots level, according to an official statement.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 9:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Government to Set up SC/ST Women Safety Cell, Deploy 'Mohalla Marshals' in city
File photo of AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday said the AAP government will set up an SC/ST women welfare cell and deploy 'mohalla marshals' in the city to ensure women safety at grassroots level.

Gautam met Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal to discuss the work done by the panel and formulate an action plan. "In our guarantee card, women safety is the topmost priority. The plan is to set up 'mohalla marshals' and strengthening mahila panchayats in the upcoming months," the Women and Child Development minister said.

The role of 'mohalla marshals' will be a revolutionary step in ensuring the overall security and safety at the grassroots level, according to an official statement. The 'mohalla marshals' will be a security layer between police and citizens to help women and senior citizens feel safer. They will work in shifts all day.

"We have conducted a pilot project on 'mohalla marshals' in Burari wherein civil defense officers conducted regular checks in those locations which were the most vulnerable and from where we received the maximum complaints. The results were outstanding and should be implemented across all 70 Vidhan Sabhas," Maliwal said.

Gautam has also asked DCW to set up a special SC/ST women welfare cell in the Commission that will work towards the welfare of women from the community. "Seeing the atrocities on women from the SC/ST community, we welcome the idea of the WCD Minister and will add a special cell which will work towards the welfare and offer protection to women from the SC/ST community," Maliwal added.

The minister also has plans to set up a special board for transgender and offer protection to the community.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram