Delhi Government Wants Public Transport to be Disinfected Regularly Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi: Amidst fear of novel coronavirus grasping the global population, the Delhi government’s transport department has asked owners of public vehicles to keep them regularly disinfected.

Public transport vehicles like buses or an auto rickshaw are touched by varied people throughout the day. According to a report by The Times of India, the drivers have been asked to spray “disinfectant” in their vehicles every day and ensure that the seats, handrails, window seals, hand bars and other parts of the vehicles are regularly cleaned.

Hand sanitizers should also be made available in all the transport vehicles. The recent order instructed drivers to carry a self-certification along with them which states the vehicles they are driving have been sanitized. Even when the vehicles are brought in at the transport department’s inspection unit for regular fitness tests, the transports should carry the certification.

The report mentioned that the order was issued by the motor licencing officer of Jhuljhuli’s vehicle inspection unit Anil Chikara. He said that all vehicles must be kept sanitized in order to “not become the carrier of such infections and diseases”.

He added that clause 73 of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993 already mentions that all passenger buses should be disinfected once every two months. The owner should also submit a certificate saying the same to the state transport authority.

As per the latest reports, India is currently free from any cases of coronavirus. Three students from Kerala were tested positive earlier but have responded to treatment and returned from the hospital completely healthy. The number of cases in China, which has been hit the worst, has surpassed 76,000 on Friday, CNN reported.

According to CNN, Middle Eastern countries such as Iran are seeing the spread of the virus. World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom has said the window of opportunity to contain the virus is “narrowing”.

