English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Government's Two-day Mega Job Fair Begins Today
The job fair, to be organised in Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium, will start at 11 am and will continue till 5 pm on Monday and Tuesday.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A two-day Mega Job Fair, providing employment opportunities to over 12,500 job seekers with 76 companies from the private sector, will start here from Monday.
The job fair, to be organised in Thyagaraj Stadium here, will start at 11 am and will continue till 5 pm on Monday and Tuesday, the Delhi government said.
Aspirants taking the metro can deboard at INA metro station and exit from Gate no. 1 to reach the stadium. One can log into jobfair.delhi.gov for further details.
According to an advertisement issued on Sunday by Delhi government's Directorate of Employment, private firms can post vacancies with their system generated login ID and password. The job seekers can then choose vacancies and companies as per their qualifications and skills. The candidates will be screened and shortlisted by companies in the job fair.
Employment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said at the job fair, 76 companies will "provide employment opportunities to over 12,500 job seekers." A similar job fair was also organised in November last year.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The job fair, to be organised in Thyagaraj Stadium here, will start at 11 am and will continue till 5 pm on Monday and Tuesday, the Delhi government said.
Aspirants taking the metro can deboard at INA metro station and exit from Gate no. 1 to reach the stadium. One can log into jobfair.delhi.gov for further details.
According to an advertisement issued on Sunday by Delhi government's Directorate of Employment, private firms can post vacancies with their system generated login ID and password. The job seekers can then choose vacancies and companies as per their qualifications and skills. The candidates will be screened and shortlisted by companies in the job fair.
Employment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said at the job fair, 76 companies will "provide employment opportunities to over 12,500 job seekers." A similar job fair was also organised in November last year.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon Shares First Photo of Her Newborn Son
- World's Cutest Dog Boo Dies of Heart Break, Take a Look at His Cutest Moments
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- Could Facebook be Hit With Record Fine For Privacy Violations Involving Our Information?
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: No cost EMI, Exchange Offers, Instant Discount on Phones, TVs, Laptops And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results