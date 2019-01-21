LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Delhi Government's Two-day Mega Job Fair Begins Today

The job fair, to be organised in Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium, will start at 11 am and will continue till 5 pm on Monday and Tuesday.

IANS

Updated:January 21, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
Delhi Government's Two-day Mega Job Fair Begins Today
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A two-day Mega Job Fair, providing employment opportunities to over 12,500 job seekers with 76 companies from the private sector, will start here from Monday.

The job fair, to be organised in Thyagaraj Stadium here, will start at 11 am and will continue till 5 pm on Monday and Tuesday, the Delhi government said.

Aspirants taking the metro can deboard at INA metro station and exit from Gate no. 1 to reach the stadium. One can log into jobfair.delhi.gov for further details.

According to an advertisement issued on Sunday by Delhi government's Directorate of Employment, private firms can post vacancies with their system generated login ID and password. The job seekers can then choose vacancies and companies as per their qualifications and skills. The candidates will be screened and shortlisted by companies in the job fair.

Employment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said at the job fair, 76 companies will "provide employment opportunities to over 12,500 job seekers." A similar job fair was also organised in November last year.



