Delhi Govt Advises to 'Stay Indoors, Avoid Driving' as City Air Quality Goes Off the Charts

As the national capital breached the 999 mark on the the Air Quality Index, the Delhi government issued an advisory to help deal with a situation that has been declared a health emergency.

The Directorate General of Health Services released a list of things to bear in mind, as, in view of the health emergency, a ban on construction and fireworks is in place.

Certain groups of people have been advised to take special care. For example, those exposed to the air for a long duration like rickshaw drivers and traffic policemen were asked to take "extra precautions".

Here are the Do's and Don'ts as per the advisory:

Do's:

1. Remain indoors, or reschedule outdoors activities

2. Consult the nearest doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, irritation in eyes (red or watery)

3. Persons with airway, lung or heart illnesses should keep their medication readily available

4. If using masks, use certified N95 masks and follow user instructions. Simple paper and cloth masks are not effective.

5. Continue use of clean smokeless fuels gas or electricity for cooking and heating purpose

6. Use public transportation

Don'ts:

1. Don't burn leaves, wood, agriculture products, garbage

2. Don't go to places with heavy traffic and areas near polluting places, construction sites etc.

3. Don't go for morning and late evening walks, run, jog and physical exercise

4. Don't open doors and windows during morning and late evenings

5. Don't smoke cigarettes, bidis and related tobacco products

6. Avoid driving cars, scooters and other motorised vehicles

Government-run schools and colleges in Delhi and most parts of the NCR including Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Meerut have been ordered to remain shut till November 5.

People have also been advised to avoid outdoor activities, especially during morning and late evening. Children, elderly people, pregnant women and sick people have been advised to keep activity levels and strictly avoid outdoor physical activities.

