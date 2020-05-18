Delhi Govt Allows Shops to Open on Odd-even Basis, Buses and Taxis to Run with Limited Passengers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis and running of buses with only 20 passengers, but said Metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls and saloons will remain closed.







Addressing an online media briefing here, Kejriwal said, "We have to gradually move towards opening the economy. We used the lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19."

People boarding buses in the city will have to be screened first, he said, adding that four-wheeler vehicles, including taxis, will be allowed with only two passengers. Two-wheelers will be permitted but no pillion riders.







"Construction activities and trucks carrying goods will be allowed in Delhi," he said.

Religious gatherings are barred in the city till May 31, said Kejriwal, adding restaurants can open for home-delivery but dining facilities will not be permitted.

A total of 50 people can attend marriage functions, while 20 people can take part in funerals, Kejriwal said.

On Sunday, the Centre extended the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in the country till May 31 while giving more relaxations.