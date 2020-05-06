INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt Schools to Close for Summer Vacation from May 11 to June 30

Image for representation. (Reuters)

The government has also clarified that students will not be called to schools for any vacation-related activity in view of the COVID-19 situation.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
The Delhi government has announced summer vacation in schools run and aided by the government from May 11 to June 30, officials said on Wednesday.

"Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the teaching and learning activities in the schools have been suspended since March 23. The lockdown has further extended upto May 1.

"The summer vacations in government and government aided schools shall be observed from May 11 to June 30. However, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching learning activity during summer vacation," a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

