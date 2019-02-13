English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Govt Asked to Pay Rs 5 Lakh Fine for Failing to Check Noise Pollution
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that more than four months have passed since its September 27, 2018 order and none of its directions have been complied.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal Tuesday rapped the Delhi government for its failure to check noise pollution in West Delhi and slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on it for non-compliance of its order.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that more than four months have passed since its September 27, 2018 order and none of its directions have been complied.
The tribunal directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to deposit the fine amount with the Central Pollution Control Board within a week.
"We are satisfied that the authorities failed to comply with the orders of the tribunal," the bench said after perusing a quarterly report on the noise pollution in Rajouri Garden area here.
The green panel said that neither a dedicated 24 hour helpline nor a public redressal mechanism has been devised for receiving complaints by SMS, telephone or e-mails.
It also noted that even the DCP and the SDM have not held joint weekly meeting to review the situation.
The green panel on September 27, 2018 had passed a slew of directions and said Delhi Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and Delhi Pollution Control Committee will be responsible for enforcement of the directions.
"The Commissioner of Police may nominate a DCP exclusively for dealing with the issue of noise pollution. Other police authorities of Delhi must co-operate and report to the DCP (Noise Pollution) with regard to the issue of noise pollution.
"Chief Secretary of Delhi may nominate one SDM exclusively for dealing with the issue of noise pollution. The above DCP and the SDM must have a joint meeting to review the situation at least once in a week. They may have their exclusive website for receiving and disseminating information to the public. A dedicated helpline 24 x 7 may be made operative which may be jointly monitored by the DCP and the SDM," the NGT had said.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Hardeep Singh and others alleging that bars and restaurants in Rajouri Garden area were using loud speakers and DJ systems during weddings, receptions, parties and other functions and causing noise pollution from 10 pm to 6 am.
"They are also operating bars/hookah bars/restaurants, arranging parties, marriages etc., in the said area. The noise emanating from the loud speakers, musical systems, DJ sets, etc., disturbs and affects the residents living in the area, from the commencement of the function until past midnight.
"The noise produced also affects the sleep of the residents, more particularly infants and aged people and also deprives children from concentrating in their studies and preparing for tests and examinations," the plea had said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that more than four months have passed since its September 27, 2018 order and none of its directions have been complied.
The tribunal directed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to deposit the fine amount with the Central Pollution Control Board within a week.
"We are satisfied that the authorities failed to comply with the orders of the tribunal," the bench said after perusing a quarterly report on the noise pollution in Rajouri Garden area here.
The green panel said that neither a dedicated 24 hour helpline nor a public redressal mechanism has been devised for receiving complaints by SMS, telephone or e-mails.
It also noted that even the DCP and the SDM have not held joint weekly meeting to review the situation.
The green panel on September 27, 2018 had passed a slew of directions and said Delhi Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and Delhi Pollution Control Committee will be responsible for enforcement of the directions.
"The Commissioner of Police may nominate a DCP exclusively for dealing with the issue of noise pollution. Other police authorities of Delhi must co-operate and report to the DCP (Noise Pollution) with regard to the issue of noise pollution.
"Chief Secretary of Delhi may nominate one SDM exclusively for dealing with the issue of noise pollution. The above DCP and the SDM must have a joint meeting to review the situation at least once in a week. They may have their exclusive website for receiving and disseminating information to the public. A dedicated helpline 24 x 7 may be made operative which may be jointly monitored by the DCP and the SDM," the NGT had said.
The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Hardeep Singh and others alleging that bars and restaurants in Rajouri Garden area were using loud speakers and DJ systems during weddings, receptions, parties and other functions and causing noise pollution from 10 pm to 6 am.
"They are also operating bars/hookah bars/restaurants, arranging parties, marriages etc., in the said area. The noise emanating from the loud speakers, musical systems, DJ sets, etc., disturbs and affects the residents living in the area, from the commencement of the function until past midnight.
"The noise produced also affects the sleep of the residents, more particularly infants and aged people and also deprives children from concentrating in their studies and preparing for tests and examinations," the plea had said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lehenga, Sneakers & Swag: Neeti Mohan's Pre-wedding Shoot With Her Stylish Bride's Squad Sets Sister Goals
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- As More Female Actors Turn Filmmakers, Bollywood Can No Longer Ignore Women and their Stories
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results