1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt Asks Covid Facilities to Give Food, Transportation Allowance to Staff

Health workers wearing PPE kits carry the body of a COVID-19 victim from a mortuary for cremation. (PTI)

Both regular and contractual staffers, working in hospitals, will get up to 200 per person per meal, an order issued by the health department said.

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday ordered all COVID-19 facilities to provide food to all staff, including contractual ones, and give them an additional “transportation charge" of Rs 200 per day.

“It is hereby ordered that all COVID facilities in Delhi will henceforth provide food to all staff, including both regular and contractual, working in the hospital during the concerned shift at a cost of up to 200 per person per meal," an order issued by the health department read.

“Further, all the staff will also be paid an additional transportation charge of Rs 200 per day," it said.

first published:May 11, 2021, 23:56 IST