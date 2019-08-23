Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Govt-run, Aided Schools Directed Not to Collect CBSE Board Exam Fees Till Further Orders

Students of Delhi government run and aided schools will not have to pay any fees for class 10 and 12 CBSE examination and the cost will be born by the city dispensation.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 7:11 PM IST
Delhi Govt-run, Aided Schools Directed Not to Collect CBSE Board Exam Fees Till Further Orders
A view of CBSE headquarters in East Delhi's Preet Vihar. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed principals of schools run or aided by it to not collect CBSE examination fees from class 10 and 12 students till further directions. The CBSE has enhanced the examination fee for classes 10 and 12 for 2020, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter.

"In this regard heads of all government and government aided schools are directed to not collect examination fees from students of class 10 and 12 for payment to the CBSE till further directions," it said. "However, the process of completion of CBSE's list of candidates will continue as usual," the letter added.

Students of Delhi government run and aided schools will not have to pay any fees for class 10 and 12 CBSE examination and the cost will be born by the city dispensation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said last week, adding that the AAP dispensation is in discussion with the CBSE to rollback the fee hike.

The CBSE had earlier this month notified an increase in the examination fees for Classes 10 and 12, registration fees for Classes 9 and 11 and migration fees.

The fees for general category students for Classes 10 and 12 were doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1500 for five subjects.

The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, who were paying Rs 375 earlier, will now pay Rs 1200 for five subjects. Under a special arrangement in the national capital, these students were only paying Rs 50, while the Delhi government was paying the rest of the amount as subsidy.

