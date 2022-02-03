Delhi Govt Backs Jaipur Golden Hospital in Affidavit Against CBI in High Court

The Delhi government has filed an affidavit against the CBI in the High Court in connection with eight families of patients who died at the national capital’s Jaipur Golden Hospital in April last year allegedly due to a dip in oxygen levels.

The government has opposed the CBI inquiry and has disagreed on the confiscation of the CCTV footage of the Covid-19 ward wherein the patients were admitted. The government in its affidavit has stated that confiscating the CCTV footage will violate the right to privacy of the patients.

The government further stated that it was against law to seize and screen the CCTV footage of any Covid-19 ward. Whether they are separate rooms or ICU, it will be a violation of the privacy of the patients admitted during the time. The government says that the confidentiality of patients and their families should be maintained.

The government further said that no action can be taken against hospitals.

The lack of oxygen deepened during the second wave of Covid-19 and the Hospital performed every possible task. Oxygen was supplied to all hospitals and nursing homes. The government said that the staff worked continuously regardless of day and night.

The government further added that the officers devoted all their energy to battling the deadly second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

