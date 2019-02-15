English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Govt Cancels All Official Events in Wake of Pulwama Attack, Kejriwal Extends Full Support to Centre, Armed Forces
The Delhi chief minister said the entire country is in grief and there is 'tremendous anger' among the people on this 'highly condemnable and cowardly' act.
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The Delhi government cancelled all its official programmes on Friday as a mark of respect towards the 40 CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extending full support to the Centre and armed forces in taking whatever action they deemed fit.
Terming the attack a "highly condemnable and cowardly" act, the AAP convener also paid homage to the personnel killed at a gathering at the party office on DDU Marg.
"Delhi government and people of Delhi are fully with the Central government at this hour and we support whatever action the Central government and our armed forces deem fit," he said.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded on Thursday.
The Delhi chief minister said the entire country is in grief and there is "tremendous anger" among the people on this "highly condemnable and cowardly" act.
"We are ready for any cooperation to deal with this dastardly attack," he said.
Delhi government cancelled all its public programmes, including inaugurations of various developmental works and festivals, said a government statement.
Kejriwal cancelled the inauguration of a new office building of District Magistrate (West) at Shivaji Palace. Other events where he was to participate at Hazrat Nizamuddin and Moti Nagar, were also cancelled, the statement added.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers of the Kejriwal government also cancelled their events and public engagements of the day.
More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir around 3.15 pm.
The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar.
