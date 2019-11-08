Delhi Govt to Lift Odd-even Rule on November 11-12 for Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary
The decision has been taken so that there is no disturbance in celebrations of birth anniversary of Guru Nank Dev, the founder of Sikhism, Kejriwal said at a press conference.
Amritsar: A display of 'Jalao' (Sikh symbolic items), inside the Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on the occasion of the 550th birthday anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh faith, in Amritsar, Friday, Nov 23, 2018. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: There will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 in Delhi to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.
The decision has been taken so that there is no disturbance in celebrations of birth anniversary of Guru Nank Dev, the founder of Sikhism, Kejriwal said at a press conference.
We have taken two significant decisions in regard to the 550th birth Anniversary of #GuruNanak. ▶The #OddEven scheme will not be in force in November 11 and 12. ▶Kartarpur corridor will be included in the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana for senior citizens -@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/ri663CHcaZ— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 8 November 2019
Originally, the government had announced the odd-even scheme between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It is effective between 8 am to 8 pm.
