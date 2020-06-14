INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt Declares Hindu Rao Hospital Dedicated Covid-19 Facility

Image for representation: Reuters

Image for representation: Reuters

The medical superintendent has been directed to make hospital beds available to admit COVID-19 patients as per the laid down protocol by June 16.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
Share this:

The Delhi government on Sunday declared Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

Hindu Rao is the largest civic hospital in the national capital.

"In view of the projections of surge in COVID-19 cases and the necessity of augmenting bed capacity urgently...Bara Hindu Rao Hospital running under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, is hereby declared as a designated COVID-19 hospital," the Delhi health department said in an order.

The medical superintendent has been directed to make hospital beds available to admit COVID-19 patients as per the laid down protocol by June 16, it added.

Share this:
Next Story