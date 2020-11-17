Delhi Govt Declares November 20 A Public Holiday on Account of Chhath Puja

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that November 20 will be a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja.

Delhi government authorities last week had prohibited celebrating Chhath Puja in public places and water bodies. The DDMA has instructed officials to ensure that Chhath Puja this year is not performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An order issued by Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) executive committee chairman Vijay Dev last week issued directions to all district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes during the pandemic.

The order issued earlier also directed the DMs and DCPs to hold meetings with religious and community leaders as well as Chhath Puja Samitis before the festival to get their cooperation to maintain law and order and harmony, and to sensitise the public on the compliance of guidelines and instructions to combat COVID-19 .

The Chhath Puja is celebrated in Delhi in a big way by the natives of Bihar and eastern UP. The two-day festival, falling on November 20-21 this year, involves worship of the Sun God at a water body like a river, pond or tank.