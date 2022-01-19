Delhi Govt Deploys Sr Nursing Officers in Pvt Hospitals to Monitor Covid-19 Situation

Delhi government has decided to deploy senior nursing officers from state government-run hospitals as nodal officers in the private healthcare facilities to monitor the Covid situation and vaccination at private facilities. The government-run hospitals have been asked to find suitable replacement for retired and transferred nursing personnel.

“The competent authority is pleased to deploy senior nursing officers as nodal officers in various private health care facilities from Delhi government hospitals to monitor management of Covid-19 patients along with monitoring of Covid vaccination," read an order issued by the Delhi health department on Tuesday late night.

The letter states that these senior nursing officers stand relieved from their respective hospitals with immediate effect, with the directions to report to their place of posting in private hospitals without waiting for any formal relieving orders form their hospitals. The order has been directed to all medical directors and medical superintendent of state government-run hospitals.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Tuesday reported 11,684 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. The fresh Covid infection has pushed the total tally at 17,34,181. In the same time, 38 deaths have also been reported in the city, pushing the death toll at 25,425.

Delhi’s positivity rate has also declined to 22.47 per cent, a substantial downward from Monday’s 27.99 per cent. Reporting a decline of over 5,000 cases, the active caseload in the city stands at 78,112 as per the Delhi health department on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.