Delhi Govt Forms 11-Member Committee for Wi-Fi Project
The Committee constitutes representatives from Delhi Police, PWD, Power, Home and the IT Departments.
For representational purposes. (Image: REUTERS/Keith Bedford)
New Delhi: The Delhi government has formed an 11-member Specification Committee for its much-awaited project of providing free Wi-Fi facility at public places across the city.
"Keeping in view of specialised nature of the Wi-Fi project which requires the inputs of various stakeholders from the field, the PWD constituted a Specification Committee for the Wi-Fi project in Delhi," said a Delhi government order issued earlier this week.
The Committee constitutes representatives from Delhi Police, PWD, Power, Home and the IT Departments.
Providing free Wi-Fi facility at public places was one of the key poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party government which came in power in 2015.
A pilot project on the same was launched in 2016 but had failed.
The Delhi government in the 2018-19 budget has earmarked Rs 100 crore for free Wi-Fi access across the city.
Last year, the Delhi government had revised the deadline for creating free Wi-Fi hotspots and the first phase of the project was to be launched by March this year.
Edited by: Parth Sharma
