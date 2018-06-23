Delhi Govt Forms 11-Member Committee for Wi-Fi Project

The Delhi government has formed an 11-member Specification Committee for its much-awaited project of providing free Wi-Fi facility at public places across the city."Keeping in view of specialised nature of the Wi-Fi project which requires the inputs of various stakeholders from the field, the PWD constituted a Specification Committee for the Wi-Fi project in Delhi," said a Delhi government order issued earlier this week.The Committee constitutes representatives from Delhi Police, PWD, Power, Home and the IT Departments.Providing free Wi-Fi facility at public places was one of the key poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party government which came in power in 2015.A pilot project on the same was launched in 2016 but had failed.The Delhi government in the 2018-19 budget has earmarked Rs 100 crore for free Wi-Fi access across the city.Last year, the Delhi government had revised the deadline for creating free Wi-Fi hotspots and the first phase of the project was to be launched by March this year.​