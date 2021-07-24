Delhi Further Relaxes Covid Curbs, Allows Spas, Cinema Halls to Open; Metro to Run at 100% Capacity from Monday

The Delhi government on Saturday announced further relaxation in coronavirus-induced restrictions and allowed reopening of spas, theatres and cinema halls with 50 per cent capacity in view of decline in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi metro has also been given permission to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity. The new guidelines will be effective from 5 am, July 26.

As per an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued on Saturday, “The status of Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and it has been observed that the number of Covid-19 patients and positivity has decline considerably and the overall situation has improved, but due caution and care has to be maintained for consolidating the whole process of Covid-19 management."

Delhi on Friday recorded 58 new Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection. The single new fatality has pushed the death toll in the city to 25,041, according to the health bulletin.

What’s Allowed

• All markets, market complexes and malls shall be permitted to open between 10am to 8pm.

• Restaurants are allowed upto 50 per cent seating capacity from 8am to 10pm.

• Bars are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10pm.

• Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating facility.

• Transportation by Delhi Metro shall be allowed with 100 per cent seating capacity of coach. No standing passenger shall be allowed.

• Funeral/last rites gatherings shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons with Covid-19 protocols in place.

• Marriage related gathering shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons with Covid-19 protocols in place.

• Religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed.

• Spas will be permitted to open but with conditions. There shall be strict compliance of Covid-19 protocols and all employees shall undergo two doses of Covid-19 vaccination and fortnightly RTPCR test.

• Transportation by buses (intra-state) shall be permitted with 100 per cent seating capacity.

• Business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will be allowed in Delhi from July 26, but only with business visitors.

What’s Not Allowed

• All schools, colleges, educational/coaching institution to remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continued to be permitted and should be encouraged.

• All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited.

