Delhi Govt Gives Permission to Prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in 2016 Sedition Case

New Delhi: The Delhi government has given a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and two others in connection with a 2016 sedition case, sources said on Friday.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.

The police had said they were leading a procession and had supported the seditious slogans allegedly raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

