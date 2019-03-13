Delhi Govt in Dock Over Snapping Power Supply of Just 692 Out of 30,000 Polluting Units

The Delhi government told the Supreme Court last month that it has shut 30,000 polluting units in the national capital and their electricity and power supply will also be snapped within four weeks. But on Monday, a report disclosed that power supply has been snapped only in 692 industrial units over the past one month.The Supreme Court has now taken strong exception to the laxity on behalf of the Delhi government in acting against the polluting units in residential and non-conforming areas. It has sought an explanation from the Delhi government as to why only 692 out of 30,000 units have been acted against.A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra expressed displeasure at the compliance report submitted in the court by the Delhi government in terms of the court's February 4 order."It appears that there was a figure of 30,000 industrial units, which were stated to have been closed down. Now the Compliance Report dated 27.02.2019 filed by the Government of NCT of Delhi indicates that in total 692 industrial units, electricity connection has been disconnected, whereas earlier the figure was of 30,000 industrial units," noted the court in its order.It added: "Let the aforesaid aspect be explained as to how the figure has been reduced to 692 units only."The bench then sought an affidavit from the Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner of Industries of the Delhi government explaining why such actions have been taken only against a minuscule number.The bench listed the matter next on April 1 to take up the matter.On February 4, the Delhi government lawyer had informed the bench that as the first step, 21,960 industrial units were closed down and water and electricity supply has been disconnected with respect of them.However, in the second step, 30000 similar units have been closed down, but water and electricity supply were yet to be disconnected."The learned counsel appearing for the NCT of Delhi has prayed for 4 weeks to disconnect the water and electricity supply. The prayer is allowed. Let water and electricity be disconnected within 4 weeks’ from today and compliance be reported to this Court," the bench had then ordered.