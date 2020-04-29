Delhi Govt in Touch With Other States on MHA's Order on Movement of Migrant Workers, Says CM Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government is in touch with other states on the Home Ministry's order concerning migrant workers and said they would come out with a proper plan in the next one-two days.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal asked migrant workers to stay home and follow lockdown till the time planning is executed.

According to the order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, migrant workers, tourists, students and other people, who are stranded in different parts of the country, were allowed to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

