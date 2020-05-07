INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi Govt Introduces E-token System for Liquor Sale to Ensure Social Distancing amid Covid-19 Crisis

People stand in a queue outside a wine shop while maintaining social distancing. (Image: PTI)

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 9:42 PM IST
To ensure social distancing and to stop overcrowding at liquor shops, the Delhi government on Thursday launched an e-token service with a time slot for people to buy alcohol at any nearby store.

The Delhi government in a statement said that it took this decision to encourage people to avoid long queues by applying for an e-token.

"Any person can apply for an e-token through the link https://www.qtoken.in. While applying, the name and phone number of the applicant will be required and the e-coupon will be sent at the registered mobile number. Through that e-token, the person will be allowed to buy liquor from the nearby shops," the statement said.

In the third phase of the lockdown, the Central government has given some relaxations by which standalone liquor shops can be opened.

Following the guidelines of the Central government, the Delhi government has given permission to open about 200 shops across the national capital from Monday onwards.

However, due to overcrowding and long queues in some areas, only 50 shops could be kept open.

"In order to curb violations of social distancing norms, crowding and law and order issues during the sale of liquor in the city, the Delhi government has decided to introduce the e-token system," it said.

