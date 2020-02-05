English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Delhi Govt Issues Health Advisory on Coronavirus, Sets up 24x7 Control Room
A round-the-clock control room has also been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services' headquarters to address queries related to the virus.
Workers set up beds at the Wuhan Parlor Convention Center to convert it into a makeshift hospital following an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday issued a health advisory on the novel coronavirus (nCov) and prescribed do's and dont's for the public to ward off any infection, officials said.

India has so far reported three positive cases of nCoV from Kerala, after its outbreak in China's Wuhan city.
