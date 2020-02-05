Delhi Govt Issues Health Advisory on Coronavirus, Sets up 24x7 Control Room

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday issued a health advisory on the novel coronavirus (nCov) and prescribed do's and dont's for the public to ward off any infection, officials said.

A round-the-clock control room has also been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services' headquarters to address queries related to the virus.

India has so far reported three positive cases of nCoV from Kerala, after its outbreak in China's Wuhan city.

