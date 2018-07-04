English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Govt Issues Notices to 81 Institutions Over Mosquito Breeding
At least 81 notices and five challans were issued after inspection at various places, where mosquito-breeding was found, the civic body said in a statement.
Representative Image. (Courtesy Neelabh)
New Delhi; At least 81 notices and five challans have been issued to various establishments, including government offices and educational institutions in east Delhi after mosquito-breeding conditions were detected in their premises, the area's civic body said.
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) said inspections were carried out at 500 establishments, including various offices, institutions and metro stations.
At least 81 notices and five challans were issued after inspection at various places, where mosquito-breeding was found, the civic body said in a statement.
According to a municipal report released yesterday, at least six fresh cases of malaria have been reported during the past week in Delhi, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease this season to 46.
Thirty dengue cases have also been reported till June 30.
Nine cases of malaria have been recorded in east Delhi, the report stated.
EDMC is divided into Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South) Zones, an span a total of 64 wards.
According to the civic report, domestic breeding checkers have found mosquito-breeding in 42,547 households in the city till June 30.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
