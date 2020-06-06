Delhi Govt Issues Order Prohibiting Hospitals from Denying Admission to Covid-19 Suspects

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday issued an order prohibiting hospitals from denying admission to patients suspected of having the coronavirus infection.

No hospital can now deny admission to “suspect” patients. pic.twitter.com/Sodij7KdCC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 6, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, the chief minister had assured citizens there was no shortage of hospital beds in the capital for Covid-19 patients even as he lashed out at private hospitals for indulging in “black marketing of beds” and charging patients lakhs of rupees.

Several people had taken to social media to complain that they have been unable to get their relatives tested at Delhi hospitals or get them admitted. Kejriwal said his government has taken note of the matter and decided to deploy medical professionals at each private hospital to keep a tab on available beds.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government will depute medical professionals at all hospitals who will update the availability of beds for coronavirus patients on an official app and ensure the admission of such patients.

Kejriwal in a virtual media briefing said his government will issue an order that no hospitals will refuse admission to suspected COVID-19 patients and that it will be their responsibility to test and treat such persons. He also dismissed claims that COVID-19 tests have been stopped in Delhi, and asserted that the number of tests conducted in the city is the highest in the country.

Most private hospitals in Delhi are good but some of them are demanding money for beds, which is nothing but "black-marketing", Kejriwal said.

"We will take strong action against such hospitals and they cannot refuse patients. Some time will be needed to break the mafia who are indulging in it. These few hospitals have political approach but they should not be under the illusion that their political masters can save them," he said.

The government is talking to the owners of private hospitals to determine their problems in reserving 20% of their beds for COVID-19 patients, he said, adding that private hospitals are a critical part of Delhi's health infrastructure and the Delhi government acknowledges their role.