INDIA

Delhi Govt Issues SOP for Arriving Train Passengers, Asymptomatic Ones to be Allowed to Go Home

People being screened in New Delhi. (Reuters)

For passengers found symptomatic, standard protocol for testing and quarantine shall be followed, it said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for screening of passengers arriving here from outside in special trains.


In an order, the Delhi health department said, only asymptomatic persons coming to the national capital would be allowed to go home after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic.

The Railways Tuesday resumed its passenger services after almost 50 days when they were shut due to the coronavirus lockdown.

