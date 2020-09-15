Delhi Govt Launches Helpline to Promote Nutrition, Maternity Benefits for Women and Children

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Tuesday launched a health and nutrition helpline to ensure children under six years of age get nutritional supplements and regular immunisation doses. The helpline, 'Sehat evam Poshan Saathinwas', will remain operational 24X7 in collaboration with NGO Indus Action. Once a call is received on the number, 011-41193903, the team at the DCPCR will connect back with the caller within one-two days and register the grievance, an official statement said.

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who launched the helpline, said he is committed to reducing malnutrition and stunting in the national capital by half by 2022. "There are many schemes being run by the government for pregnant women and the welfare of children from zero to six years, but the major problem arises when these schemes do not reach beneficiaries in time. If we can overcome these barriers, many women and children can be saved from severe health issues," he said.

The helpline aims to ensure all children under six years of age get nutritional supplements and regular immunisation doses and all pregnant and lactating mothers receive maternity benefits of Rs 5,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) scheme, adequate nutrition and care under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS). Gautam said the helpline is the first-of-its-kind initiative all over India and Delhi is the first state/union territory to undertake it.