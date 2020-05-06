Delhi Govt Launches Twitter Handle for Addressing Coronavirus-related Queries, Complaints
Twitter users can tag @DelhiVsCorona and tweet with their queries regarding ration, checkups, hospital-related queries or any other COVID-19 related questions, the statement read.
Artists wearing coronavirus-shaped helmets and protective suits walk on a street as they request people to stay at home during an extended lockdown in New Delhi. (Reuters)
The Delhi government on Wednesday launched a Twitter handle for addressing COVID-19 related queries and complaints of the people.
The handle @DelhiVsCorona will ensure authentic information about the disease and serve as a one-stop solution for all the COVID-19 related queries and complaints, the government said in a statement.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has formed a team to monitor this Twitter handle. The team will gather live status of the situation in the government hospitals and provide authentic information on COVID-19, it said.
दिल्ली में Lockdown के तीसरे चरण में क्या खुलेगा, क्या नहीं। पाए पूरी जानकारी।#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/oJKQO9xBp6— Delhi Fights Corona (@DelhiVsCorona) May 5, 2020
"The team will also respond and solve the issues of patients and doctors in the Delhi government hospitals."
"The team of representatives will ensure swift and speedy action on the issues related to COVID-19 treatment raised on Twitter. This will help reduce panic and anxiety amongst the citizens of Delhi," added the statement.
