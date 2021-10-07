Delhi Govt Launches Web Portal for Self-Assessment of Dust Control Norms

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday launched a web portal for self-monitoring of compliance of dust control guidelines at construction and demolition sites in the capital. The city government also launched the anti-dust campaign on Thursday. It will continue till 29, he said.
It is difficult to monitor all construction sites manuallyWe will try to bring all such sites on this web portal. The project proponents have to self-audit their compliance of dust control norms and upload a self-declaration on the portal on a fortnightly basis, Rai said.
There is also a provision to deposit a fine, if imposed, through the portal. Starting next week, the government will train all state-run and private agencies engaged in construction and demolition in this regard, the minister said.
The training will be completed by October end and the DPCC will start monitoring the compliance of dust control guidelines at construction sites through the web portal from November 1.
