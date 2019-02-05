LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Delhi Govt Launches 'Zero Fatality Corridor' Project on Burari-Bhalaswa Stretch

The project will entail a scientific study to reduce the conflict involving pedestrians and cyclists on one hand and the cars and heavy vehicles on the other

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Govt Launches 'Zero Fatality Corridor' Project on Burari-Bhalaswa Stretch
Representative Image. (Photo: NHAI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi government Monday launched its annual road safety action plan rolling out a 'zero fatality corridor' project for reducing the number of fatal incidents on the outer ring road stretch between Burari and Bhalaswa Chowk.

Delhi witnessed 1,691 road crash fatalities last year and the government is adopting a new approach to tackle this, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

"The zero fatality corridor pilot project is aimed at reducing deaths to near zero levels on this particular stretch. After evaluating the impact of the initiative, we will replicate the model in other parts of the city," Gahlot said.

The three-km stretch between Burari Chowk and Bhalaswa Chowk, having four black spots, witnessed 67 deaths due to road accidents in 2016 and 2017, said the SaveLIFE Foundation, that will undertake a scientific investigation of high number of road crashes on the stretch.

"We will give a detailed report on the safety audit of the stretch in three months. However, interim reports will be available in next few weeks," said Piyush Tiwari, the CEO of the Foundation.

The project will entail a scientific study to reduce the conflict involving pedestrians and cyclists on one hand and the cars and heavy vehicles on the other, he said.

The Transport Minister said that nodal officers have been appointed in various departments for smooth coordination to execute the action plan mandated by road safety policy, notified by the Delhi government in July last year.

The action plan also calls for commissioning road safety audit of top 20 accident prone zones in the city. Such zones are places around 500 metre diameter having three fatal or total 10 accidents.

It also provides for a Road Safety Fund to be maintained through 50 per cent of the fine money realised by the Transport department's enforcement wing and traffic police.

Officials said it is estimated to be around Rs 90 crore annually. The fund will be used to implement road safety measures including infrastructure development and improvements.

The Save LIFE Foundation's ZFC model is well-known for reducing road crash deaths by 30 per cent on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. It attempts to reduce road crash deaths through a 360-degree intervention, panning road engineering, police enforcement, rapid emergency care and road-user engagement, said a government statement.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram